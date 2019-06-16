Check police brutality, YCE charges police IG

Related News

The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to check the increasing reports of brutality by police officers on citizens.

The socio-cultural group said the convention globally has been that the police respect the dignity of citizens by refraining from actions that could either dehumanise them or demean their humanity.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, YCE Secretary-General, Kunle Olajide, said the police inflicted injuries on some pro-democracy champions in Lagos, Oyo and Ogun states on June 12.

Mr Olajide said it was antithetical to democratic norms for peaceful rallies organised by those perceived to be opposition to mark June 12 celebration to have allegedly been disrupted by the officers under any guise.

Some officers, according to YCE, disrupted rallies tagged ‘ O To Ge’ (It Must Stop), held in the aforementioned states on the 2019 Democracy Day.

“The policemen did not only disrupt the rallies in those states, but they also inflicted injuries on some of the participants,” he said.

“One of the leaders of the rallies in Ogun, Tunde Amusat, was picked up and delayed for several hours.

“Democracy allows multiplicity of opinions, but police as an institution should not have botched a peaceful protest meant to commemorate June 12 celebration.”

The YCE scribe added that police’s present preoccupation in the South-west should be how to curb the menace of kidnappings and killings being caused by suspected herders.

“The level of insecurity in the South-west is becoming frightening and worrisome by the day,” he said.

“The IGP must beef up security and work with the governors in the region, traditional rulers and local hunters to checkmate these bandits.”

He added that the YCE, as a group of elders and leaders in the South-west zone, would not watch while the people are being killed.