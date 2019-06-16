Governor Abiodun constitutes panel on MAUTECH, Ogun Poly

Related News

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has constituted a committee to look into the operational modalities of Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, Abeokuta and Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia.

In a statement released on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, Mr Abiodun said this has become necessary because the state-owned Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, MAPOLY, has been comatose since the Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, Abeokuta and Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia, were created.

He noted that as a result of the unresolved issues, the fate of candidates and students of MAPOLY and their lecturers now hangs in the balance, adding that worse still, academic activities have been disrupted.

The governor, therefore, ordered that MAPOLY should revert to the status quo ante with full academic activities restored, while the committee determines the way forward for the new institutions.

“As a responsible government, we cannot fold our arms and allow the situation to continue. We cherish human capital development. This committee is therefore set up to holistically review the status, viability and sustainability of these newly established institutions”.

The statement added that the review committee is expected to recommend operational modalities for these institutions after interfacing with stakeholders in the education sector.

The committee headed by the former Vice Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Segun Awonusi, has the following terms of reference:

* Ascertain the current operational status of Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, Abeokuta and Ogun State Polytechnic. Ipokia;

*Identify issues and challenges related to the establishment and operations of the two institutions;

*Determine the viability and sustainability of the institutions on a long term basis; and

*Identify any other issue(s) related to the objectives of the assignment; and

*Make recommendations for the consideration of the Government.

The other members of the committee are Waheed Kadiri, a former Rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta; andJoseph Odemuyiwa, National President of Workplace Educators & Managers Association of Nigeria (WEMAN)

Others are Biodun Oluseye of the FederaPolytechnicic Ilaro, Abeeb Ajayi, a lawyer and administrator; H.O. Ayoade, the National President of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Alumni Association; and Waheed Olanloye, Director Primary and tertiary education in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, who will serve as the committee’s secretary.