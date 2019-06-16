One month after, police can’t find dead baby missing from Ondo mortuary

Related News

The search for a missing corpse of a day-old-baby at the mortuary of the State Specialist Hospital, Akure, Ondo State, may have hit a dead end as the police said their efforts have yielded no results one month after.

The baby and her mother died during delivery at the Police Hospital, Akure on May 18 and were deposited at the mortuary.

But when the family of the deceased went to retrieve the bodies, only the corpse of the mother was found.

The police immediately arrested the mortuary attendants who were supposed to provide useful information on the whereabouts of the baby.

Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, told PREMIUM TIMES that despite the efforts, the corpse remained missing.

“The corpse has not been found,” he said. “But we have charged the four mortuary attendants to court.”

The mortuary attendants were recently arraigned before a magistrates’ court in Oke Eda, Akure.

The suspects are Oluwole Fatoba, 45; Taiwo Ebenezer, 45; Matthew Adeleye, 39; and Olusola Olugbogi, 58.

The judge, Victoria Bob-Manuel, granted the accused bail, with a note that there was no concrete evidence against them.

She directed each of the accused persons to provide a surety, who must be a civil servant on Grade Level 9 and above, and N500,000 or a landed property in like sum.

She adjourned the case to July 2 for further hearing.