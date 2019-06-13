Court remands four for defiling, impregnating 15 year-old girl

Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos
Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos

Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that four men be remanded in prison after they allegedly raped a 15- year-old girl leading to her conception, pending legal advice.

The Magistrate, B.O Osunsanmi, ordered that Stephen Godwin, 33, Henry Obo, 25, Stanley Igen, 33, be remanded in Kirikiri Prison.

Mrs Osunsanmi, who did not take the pleas of the defendants, ordered that the police sends the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).

She ordered that the fourth defendant, being a teenager, be remanded at the Correctional Homes, Adigbe, Abeokuta, pending advice from DPPs.

The case was adjourned until July 15 for mention.

The defendants, who are all residents of Anifowose, Ikeja, Lagos, are charged with defilement.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendants committed the offence between 2018 and 2019 at their residence.

He said that the defendants defiled the 15-year-old orphan.

“The defendants, who were living in the same compound, were having sexual intercourse with the teenager.

“The girl is pregnant. The doctor confirmed that she is six-month pregnant.

“The case was reported and the defendants were arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The offence, he added, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.