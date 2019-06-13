Divorcee remanded for defiling two girls in Lagos

Related News

A 40-year-old divorcee, Adebowale Ajayi, who allegedly defiled two girls was on Thursday remanded at the Kirikiri Prisons in Lagos by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

When the case was mentioned, the Magistrate, B.O. Osunsanmi, did not take the plea of the defendant.

Mrs Osunsanmi ordered that he be kept behind bars pending the receipt of legal advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Ajayi, who resides in Meiran, Lagos, is being tried for defilement.

The prosecutor, Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that defendant committed the offence on March 25 at his residence.

Mr Ayorinde said the case was reported and the defendant was arrested.

He said that Mr Ajayi unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the girls aged 12 and 13.

“The defendant lured the girls into his room and defiled them in turns. He threatened to kill them if they told anybody.

“The mother of one of the girls discovered that her daughter had been defiled when she slept carelessly with her legs open, revealing her private parts.

“The mother questioned her and the girl told her what the defendant did to her,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offence violated Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

The case was adjourned until July 15 for mention.

(NAN)