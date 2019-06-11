Woman, son kidnapped in Ondo

Related News

Armed persons, on Sunday evening, kidnapped a woman and her step-son in Osi community, Akure North Local Government Area.

Olawumi Adeleye, 25 and Destiny Paul, 14, were reportedly abducted while returning from the church.

It was gathered that the kidnappers, said to be herders, used cows to block the way, thereby creating obstruction and taking captive their stranded victims.

The traditional ruler of Osi, the Iresi of Osi, David Olajide, who confirmed the incident, said the two victims were abducted by suspected ‘Fulani’ herdsmen.

“It happened along Osi/Owo Road very close to Akure airport; they were kidnapped around 5:20 p.m. yesterday (Sunday).”

The monarch said the incident had been reported to the police.

A family source said the kidnappers had already contacted the husband of the woman to demand N10 million ransom.

Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, told PREMIUM TIMES that the police were on the trail of the kidnappers.

“I want to assure that we are on their trail and we are going to rescue them unhurt and reunite them with their families,” he said.