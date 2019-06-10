Oyo assembly elect speaker, deputy, others

Related News

Members of the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly on Monday elected their principal officers who will pilot the affairs of the House for the next four years.

The lawmakers after deliberations elected a 32-year-old member representing Ibarapa East State Constituency, Adebo Ogundoyin, as Speaker.

The members also elected Abiodun Mohammed Fadeyi as Deputy Speaker.

The event took place at the House of Assembly complex shortly after the house was inaugurated by the Governor of the state, Seyi Makinde.

It had in attendance; Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan and other top government functionaries.

Our correspondent who monitored the house inaugural plenary reports that there are 26 members who won the election on the platform of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The 32-member House of Assembly also had five members who won the election on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) and one member from Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Only three out of the 32 members of the House are returning lawmakers.

They are Adebo Ogundoyin (Ibarapa East) Ashimiyu Alarape (Atiba) and Bimbo Oladeji (Ogbomoso North).

Mr Ogundoyin came to the 8th Assembly last year after he won the by-election which was held after the death of the former Speaker, Michael Adeyemo who died on Friday, 27th April 2018.

Mr Ogundoyin, a member of PDP, emerged unopposed with the unanimous voice vote of the 32 members Assembly.

His deputy, Mr Fadeyi, who is from Ibadan, the state capital is currently representing Ona Ara state Constituency.

The new deputy speaker is a first timer in the House of Assembly.

The list of the principal officers of the house obtained by PREMIUM TIMES also indicated that son of an Ibadan-based musician, Taiye Adebisi, Yusuff Adebisi who represents Ibadan South West 1 emerged as Deputy Chief Whip on Monday.

The full list as obtained from the house is reproduced below:

Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin Debo Edward – Speaker – Ibarapa East State Constituency – PDP

Rt. Hon. Abiodun Fadeyi – Deputy Speaker – Ona Ara State Constituency – PDP

Hon. Adedoyin Onaolapo Sanjo – Majority Leader – Ogbomoso South State Constituency – PDP

Hon. Babalola O. Samson – Deputy Majority Leader – Egbeda State Constituency – PDP

Hon. Alarape Ashimiyu Niran – Minority Leader – Atiba State Constituency – APC

Hon. Adedibu Habeeb A. – Chief Whip Iwajowa State House Constituency – PDP

Hon. Yusuf Adebisi – Deputy Chief Whip -Ibadan South West I State Constituency – PDP