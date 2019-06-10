32-year-old emerges Oyo Assembly Speaker

Adebo Ogundoyin representing Ibarapa East State Constituency
The Oyo State House of Assembly has elected a 32-year-old member representing Ibarapa East State Constituency, Adebo Ogundoyin, as its Speaker.

Mr Ogundoyin, a second term lawmaker and member of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was elected shortly after Governor Seyi Makinde inaugurated the Assembly on Monday.

There are 26 members of the PDP in the House. The All Progressives Congress (APC) has five members while one member is from the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Mr Ogundoyin came to the 8th Assembly last year after he won the bye-election held after the death of the former Speaker, Michael Adeyemo, who died on April 27, 2018.

His election as speaker was unanimous through a voice vote of the 32 members of the Assembly.

The new Speaker is an alumnus of Babcock University, Ilisan in Ogun State.

He is an Agronomist by profession. He is one of the sons of the late foremost industrialist, Adeseun Ogundoyin, a native of Eruwa in Oyo state who died in 1991.

The new Speaker is a football lover and fan of Manchester United.

