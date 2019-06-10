Oyetola cancels Dubai trip for council chairpersons approved by Aregbesola

Related News

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has cancelled an earlier approved trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for local government chairmen.

The approval to embark on a 10-day foreign trip workshop at Dubai was issued by the past administration of Rauf Aregbesola in September 2018.

According to the documents available to PREMIUM TIMES, 68 council chairmen were to be exposed to capacity building as government officials to gain more administrative skills to pilot the affairs of the local government across Osun.

The approval, given by the state covered the cost of visa, flight tickets, accommodation, feeding and local transportation.

The trip was scheduled for June.

Why we canceled trip — Governor

In a release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Osun, Adeniyi Adesina, the governor stated that the cancellation was as a result of the current financial status of the state.

“Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has directed the cancellation of the proposed foreign trip by local government chairmen to attend a workshop.

“The governor said although it is desirable to continue to expose government officials to capacity building, the time is not auspicious for this trip, which was approved in September 2018,” the statement said.

The governor added that the benefit of training by the state public officers “will be given priority at the appropriate time when the financial situation of the state permits”.

“The governor assures public officers in the state that they will continue to be given the benefit of training at the appropriate time as the financial situation of the state permits.”

Meanwhile, the Osun Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) chairman, Abiodun Idowu, in a separate statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, stated that “the opposition twisted the approval of the trip on social media against the people and the government”.

He said the trip was approved and should not be ‘politicised’ by the opposition party.

“Rauf Aregbesola’s administration saw the urgent need to strengthen and engender development at the grassroots by creating 68 Local Councils in the state over two years ago.

“We, therefore, remained dismayed by the orchestrated falsehoods by these agents of darkness and lawlessness to paint the picture of gloom that the trip was recently approved by Governor Gboyega Oyetola when it is, in fact, to public knowledge that it is not,” he said.