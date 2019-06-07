Security: Military, Police to commence joint patrol in Osun

Nigerian Police
Nigerian Police

The police, military and other paramilitary agencies in Osun State are to be involved in joint patrol operations, to rid the state of criminals.

Adeniyi Adeshina, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Oyetola, made this known in a statement in Osogbo on Friday.

Mr Adeshina said the decision on joint patrol was taken at a security meeting between the governor and heads of security agencies in the state.

He said the joint patrol was part of strategic plan of the state government to effectively combat the rising incidence of kidnapping in Osun.

He said the joint security team would be patrolling the dark spots in the state to flush out the criminals from their hideouts.

According to him, the mandate of the joint patrol team is to support the activities of the Police Operation Puff Adder, which has improved the battle against kidnapping and other forms of attacks on people in the state.

Mr Adeshina said Mr Oyetola had given the needed logistics to the security operations in the state, to ensure the success of such joint operations.

He noted that intelligence gathering had also been stepped up to support the operations of the joint patrol teams in the state.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.