Kingship Tussle: Police rescue contender as protest rocks Oyo community

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

Police officers from the Oyo State police command on Wednesday rescued Adeyeye Oyerinde after he was attacked by irate youth for allegedly parading himself as the ‘new monarch’ of Iresa-Adu, a community in Surulere Local Government Area.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the police whisked Mr Oyerinde away after curtailing the rampage by the youth.

It was gathered that Mr Oyerinde allegedly paraded himself as the new traditional ruler of the town in defiance of ongoing litigation over the kingship tussle over the vacant stool of Aresa Adu of Iresa-Adu.

The stool in contention was last occupied by Jimoh Oloyede for 19 years. Mr Oloyede battled the litigation instituted by the same Mr Oyerinde until he died last December 2018.

Convinced that the last court’s litigation at the appellate court decided in his favour was still subsisting, and not minding that the late monarch had also approached the Supreme Court, Mr Oyerinde stormed the town on Wednesday with family and well-wishers amidst pomp and pageantry, ”to take over the stool.”

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that on arrival at the town with a carnival-like procession, “angry youth descended on them and vandalised two vehicles before the entourage fled in different directions.”

The source added that the protesting youth barricaded major roads leading to the town and burnt disused tyres, chanting war songs.

They challenged Mr Oyerinde to come out of his ‘hiding place’, while praise singers and drummers hired by him were beaten.

Public Relations Officer of the state command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the development to our correspondent.

Mr Fadeyi said the area commander in Ogbomoso had deployed officers to curtail the crisis.

He said, “As I speak with you, normalcy had returned to the area. Our men are still parading the entire community to ward off further crisis. No arrest has been made, but the situation has been brought under control.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.