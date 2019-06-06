Kingship Tussle: Police rescue contender as protest rocks Oyo community

Related News

Police officers from the Oyo State police command on Wednesday rescued Adeyeye Oyerinde after he was attacked by irate youth for allegedly parading himself as the ‘new monarch’ of Iresa-Adu, a community in Surulere Local Government Area.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the police whisked Mr Oyerinde away after curtailing the rampage by the youth.

It was gathered that Mr Oyerinde allegedly paraded himself as the new traditional ruler of the town in defiance of ongoing litigation over the kingship tussle over the vacant stool of Aresa Adu of Iresa-Adu.

The stool in contention was last occupied by Jimoh Oloyede for 19 years. Mr Oloyede battled the litigation instituted by the same Mr Oyerinde until he died last December 2018.

Convinced that the last court’s litigation at the appellate court decided in his favour was still subsisting, and not minding that the late monarch had also approached the Supreme Court, Mr Oyerinde stormed the town on Wednesday with family and well-wishers amidst pomp and pageantry, ”to take over the stool.”

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that on arrival at the town with a carnival-like procession, “angry youth descended on them and vandalised two vehicles before the entourage fled in different directions.”

The source added that the protesting youth barricaded major roads leading to the town and burnt disused tyres, chanting war songs.

They challenged Mr Oyerinde to come out of his ‘hiding place’, while praise singers and drummers hired by him were beaten.

Public Relations Officer of the state command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the development to our correspondent.

Mr Fadeyi said the area commander in Ogbomoso had deployed officers to curtail the crisis.

He said, “As I speak with you, normalcy had returned to the area. Our men are still parading the entire community to ward off further crisis. No arrest has been made, but the situation has been brought under control.”