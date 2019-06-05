Again, Jimi Agbaje denies joining APC

Related News

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Jimi Agbaje, has denied resigning membership of the party.

Felix Oboagwina, media aide to Mr Agbaje, who spoke on behalf of his principal, said he (Agbaje) did not defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as being speculated in the social media.

NAN reports that the posts that Mr Agbaje had joined APC featured prominently on social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook in the past few days.

One of the posts on Wednesday reads “Lagos PDP finally emptied as Jimi Agbaje defects to APC’.”

Mr Oboagwina described the reports as fake news, saying they were figments of the imaginations of the authors.

He said Mr Agbaje was still very much in PDP and that there was no way he could have joined APC on social media.

“There is nothing like that, nothing like that at all. He is still in PDP; he has not defected.

“How can people say he has defected on social media? He is too big for that; he is in PDP,” Mr Oboagwina said.

When asked if there were plans by his principal to dump the PDP for APC, he answered in the negative.

NAN reports that this is not the first time Mr Agbaje is debunking reports that he had dumped the PDP for APC.

Shortly after the governorship election in March, which he lost to Babajide Sanwo-Olu of APC, reports went viral that Mr Agbaje had dumped the PDP for APC over differences with party elders.

However, the PDP candidate swiftly through a press statement issued by Mr Oboagwina, who was Director of Media of his campaign organisation, denied the reports.

The PDP governorship candidate said the “rumour’’ was the handiwork of people he called mischief makers and vowed not to leave the party.

“I will remain in PDP despite the campaign of calumny being waged against me in the media by a few elders.

“For a party that has twice accorded me the honour of running on its platform, it should be regarded as uncharitable to say I am abandoning the party, ‘’ he had said.

Mr Agbaje also dismissed the allegation of mismanagement of campaign funds by some party elders, saying he spent the money according to directives from the national secretariat.

Lagos PDP has been enmeshed in leadership crisis lately, giving room for all kinds of speculations and leading to some defections

(NAN)