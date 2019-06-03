Gov. Makinde appoints CPS

Seyi Makinde (Photo Credit: Inside Oyo)
Seyi Makinde (Photo Credit: Inside Oyo)

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appointed Taiwo Adisa, an editor with the Nigerian Tribune Newspapers, as his Chief Press Secretary.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, was confirmed in a statement signed by the Chief of Staff of the governor, Bisi Ilaka, and made available to journalists in Ibadan on Monday evening.

Until his appointment, Mr Adisa was the Group Politics Editor and Abuja Bureau Chief of Tribune Newspapers.

“He had earlier served as Special Assistant (Media Relations) to former President of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara between 2003 and May 2005.

“He was educated at the University of Ibadan where he earned BA and MA degrees in Communication and Language Arts.

”He had an illustrious career in Journalism spanning The News Tempo Magazines, The Punch Newspapers and lately Tribune which he joined in July 2005.

“Apart from serving as the Group Politics Editor and Abuja Bureau Chief of Tribune, he also runs a weekly column in the Sunday Tribune called The Lynx-Eye, which he uses to dissect political developments across the country.

“Adisa, who hails from Ogbomoso South Local Government of the state, is currently undertaking a Ph.D programme in Media Arts at the University of Abuja,” the statement said.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.