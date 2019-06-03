Court remands man, 35, for allegedly raping seven-year-old girl

An Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, on Monday, ordered the remand of an unemployed 35-year-old Emmanuel Mesaiybe for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police charged Mr Mesaiybe, whose address was not provided, with indecent assault.

Chief Magistrate F. A. Azeez did not, however, take the plea of the defendant.

Mrs Azeez ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send it to the office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

She then adjourned the case until July 25 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, John Iberedem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Thursday, at Lanre Akinjobi Str., Butterfly Estate, Owutu area of Ikorodu, at about 3: p.m.

Mr Iberedem alleged that the accused unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the minor, contravening provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 as amended.

NAN reports that the defendant is liable to life imprisonment if found guilty of the offence. (NAN)

