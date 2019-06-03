Woman in court over alleged conspiracy to kidnap husband

Lagos-High-Court
Lagos-High-Court

The police in Lagos on Monday arraigned a 27-year-old woman, Elizabeth Sowemi, who allegedly conspired with three men to kidnap her husband.

Mrs Sowemi appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court on a four-count charge.

She was charged alongside Musibau Ayinde, 28; Kehinde Salisu, 45, and Jacob Ogunbiyi, 43.

The pleas of the defendants were not taken by the court as Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo said she needed advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She remanded the defendants in prison pending the DPP’s advice.

Mrs Adedayo adjourned the case until June 6 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on May, 16, at 12.30 p.m., at Abule Egba in Lagos State.

The prosecutor alleged that Mrs Sowemi instructed Messrs Ayinde, Ogunbiyi and Salisu to kidnap her husband, Moruf Sowemi, aged 53.

He alleged that Messrs Ayinde, Salisu and Ogunbiyi held the victim captive at Ogunbiyi’s compound at Oke Ola, Owode, Yewa, Idi Iroko, Ogun.

Mr Uwadione told the court that the defendants demanded N5 million ransom from Moruf’s relatives for his release.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 2(ii), 3, 7 and 11 of the Kidnapping (Prohibition) Laws of Lagos State, 2017.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that kidnapping is punishable with death in Lagos State. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.