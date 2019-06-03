Ondo Assembly passes 45 bills

Ondo government house
Ondo government house

The Ondo State House of Assembly said on Monday that it passed 45 bills in the last four years.

The Speaker of the house, Bamidele Oleyelogun, made this known during the last plenary and send forth ceremony organised for the lawmakers in the 8th assembly in Akure.

Mr Oleyelogun said the members of the 8th assembly meritoriously served their 26 constituencies across the state between 2015 and 2019.

He commended the harmonious relationship between the executive and the legislature in the state and expressed hope that the incoming legislators would improve on the achievements of outgoing one to move the state forward.

“We have done excellently well and to the best of our capacity in passing different bills that have impacted the lives of the people of the state.

“A great number of resolutions were equally passed. Our public hearing was reasonable enough by taking cognisance of suggestions of all the stakeholders without any bias,” he said.

One of the lawmakers, Gbenga Akinsonyinu, representing Ondo Constituency 2, appreciated the privilege given to him by his people to serve.

Mr Akinsonyinu urged the incoming ones to make more efforts to sponsor reasonable bills that would promote the socio-economic activities of the state.

The house was dissolved after the Majority Leader, Gbenga Araoyinbo, representing Akoko North West 2, moved the motion, which was seconded by Ayodeji Iroju, representing Odigbo 2.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.