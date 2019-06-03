Lagos begins new waste removal operation

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), says it has flagged off an intensive waste evacuation operation tagged, “Lagos at 4 am”, to address the menace of improper waste disposal in the metropolis.

Obinna Onyenali, LAWMA Public Relations Officer, said in a statement on Monday in Lagos that the early morning operation was to fast track the clearing of waste from the streets of Lagos and restore environmental sustainability.

“We have embarked on this operation to restore the State to the path of cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

“This is in furtherance of the executive order against indiscriminate waste dumping recently signed by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“This early morning operation starts by 4 am.

”At this time, we roll out our operational vehicles at strategic locations across the metropolis to sanitise the environment and mitigate waste challenges,” he said.

Mr Onyenali added that the authority would not leave any stone unturned in its quest to clean up black spots across the state.

He said Lagosians should support effort of the state government by shunning the habit of dumping refuse indiscriminately, adding that they should patronise PSP Operators in charge of collecting refuse in their area.

Mr Onyenali also said the authority was committed to tackling the challenge of environmental degradation in Apapa area which had become inaccessible to refuse evacuation trucks.

He said that the task of restoring the environment in Apapa was one of the authority’s priority, so as to make the environment liveable for residents and businesses.

Mr Onyenali attributed the deplorable state of Apapa environment to the takeover of the area by articulated vehicles which blocked the roads and made it difficult for LAWMA trucks to operate.

He said, however, that the authority would intensify efforts to clear backlogs of wastes dumped within the Apapa environment as traffic situation in the area improve.

