You can’t be stealing from a dying economy, Nigerian senator tells fellow politicians

A Nigerian senator has a piece of advice for his fellow politicians: you cannot continue to steal public funds when the nation’s economy is dying.

The senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, representing Bayelsa state, said in a Twitter post, May 24, “One thing Nigerian politicians must understand is that you can make much more money through legitimate business from a growing economy than you can make stealing from a dying economy.”

Mr Murray-Bruce added in the tweet, “No one loves poverty. But corruption isn’t the answer. Create wealth and it‘ll circulate to you.”

Mr Murray-Bruce is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the main opposition party in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s earning from oil and gas alone was $509.02billion between 1999 when democratic rule was restored in the country, and 2013, according to BudgIT, a civil society group.

But a large chunk of Nigeria’s earnings over the years is said to have been stolen by corrupt public officials, leaving the country to gasp for economic survival.

Mr Murray-Bruce’s Bayelsa State and other states within Nigeria’s Niger Delta region have suffered long years of deprivation, neglect, and environmental pollution, despite producing the oil and gas which sustain the country’s economy.

There have been accusations and counter-accusations between Mr Murray-Bruce’s PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on who should take the blame for Nigeria’s economic woes.

“They said you are hungry. You are hungry because they stole the money. If the money was here, you wouldn’t have been hungry.

“We got in and saw the challenges. We never knew they had stolen all the money. We thought they had a conscience to leave some money behind,” Rotimi Amaechi, a member of the APC and Nigeria’s minister of transportation, said December, last year, during his party’s presidential campaign in Uyo.

“You know, the difference between us and the other party (PDP) is that they are not saying that they are not corrupt.

“They say we are corrupt, but APC is also corrupt. They agree that the president (Buhari) is not corrupt. What they are saying is those around the president are corrupt. But they agree that they are corrupt.

“We are saying as APC that we are not corrupt and that we are fighting corruption. Whether you are APC or PDP, when you are corrupt we will fight you,” Mr Amaechi said.

But Mr Amaechi himself, interestingly, had been a PDP member for the greater part of his political career, before he defected to the APC just before the 2015 general election.

Mr Murray-Bruce is not returning to the ninth Senate.

The senator of late has been expressing his frustration with the Nigerian system, including the Senate’s refusal to pass a bill he sponsored which would have facilitated the use of electric cars in the country.

“The world has moved to electric trains and Nigeria is borrowing billions of US Dollars from China to build diesel-powered trains. I weep for my country. Those trains are going obsolete. It is like taking a bank loan to buy a VCR cassette company. Who still uses cassettes in 2019?

“Why borrow almost $10 billion from China to build railways for obsolete diesel-powered trains when some Western nations will even pay us to take their obsolete diesel trains? Do we think? Every sensible country is running to electric. We are running to petrol and diesel!” the senator tweeted, using his Twitter handle @benmurraybruce.

The senator, on Sunday, tweeted about abolishing visa for foreign nationals with Nigerian origin.

“It is silly to require diaspora Nigerians and their children with foreign passports to obtain visas to visit Nigeria.

“We are the world headquarters for extreme poverty. They don’t need us. We need them. If I had my way, anyone with Nigerian origin should come to Nigeria visa-free!” he tweeted.