Lagos to commence repair of Lagos-Badagry Expressway — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured Lagos residents that rehabilitation work would commence on Lagos-Badagry Expressway from Mazamaza to Okokomaiko this month.

The governor, who announced this during an inspection visit to Lagos-Badagry Expressway, said talks were ongoing with the contractor to resume work on site once the required financing is in place.

According to the governor, “In this month of June we shall be moving to site. Work will commence on this road, so all the T’s and I’s will be done this week so as to move to site immediately. We will ensure that we firm up discussion with CCECC and move to site because work has been abandoned here for almost four years.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu noted that despite the completion of the highway from the National Theatre to Mazamaza, indiscriminate dumping of refuse and misuse of the road by traders has made the route impassable, but gave assurance that massive clean-up would take place in the coming weeks.

“We started the journey from Orile-Iganmu through Mazamaza, and finally here at the Trade Fair. The road from National Arts Theatre up to Mazamaza has actually been done,’’ adding that the huge refuse on the road has affected the quality of the work done in the area.

Mr Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the various infrastructures that had been provided through the project including the rail line, but expressed regret that the heaps of refuse littering the area had made it difficult to appreciate what had been done.

L-R: Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Abiodun Dabiri; Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment, Mr. Abiodun Bamgboye during the Governor’s inspection of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Sunday, June 2, 2019. ???????????????????????????????????? R-L: Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Executive Director, China Civil Engineering Construction Company Nigeria Ltd. (CCECC), Mr. Bill Bian; Business Director, CCECC, Mr. Kevin Liu during the Governor’s inspection of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Sunday, June 2, 2019. L-R: Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Olujimi Hotonu; Business Director, China Civil Engineering Construction Company Nigeria Ltd. (CCECC), Mr. Kevin Liu; Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during the Governor’s inspection of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

While also acknowledging that it would be a major task to clear the refuse, he, however, said that work would commence immediately to restore orderliness to the area.

“I don’t know how long it will take but it’s going to be a major task to clean up that corridor,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor also disclosed that the government would partner with the Federal Government in finding a lasting solution to the deplorable state of the Okokomaiko, through Agbara to Seme Border axis of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.