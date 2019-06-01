Eid-el-Fitri: Osun Govt. offers free train ride from Lagos

A train used to illustrate the story
A train used to illustrate the story

The Osun Government says it will provide free train ride to Osogbo for its indigenes in Lagos willing to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitri with their families.

Bola Oyebamiji, the Supervisory Director for Ministry of Finance, and Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives made this known in a statement on Saturday in Osogbo.

“The free train service will depart the Iddo Terminus in Lagos on Monday, June 3, with stopovers at designated train stations in Ogun and Oyo states to pick passengers, and is expected to arrive at the Nelson Mandela Train Park Station in Osogbo by 6 p.m,’’ the statement read.

It said that on Thursday, June 6, the train would make a return trip from Osogbo by 10 a.m. to Iddo Terminus in Lagos, with stopovers at designated train stations in Oyo and Ogun to pick and discharge passengers.

This will be the third time the administration will be providing free train service for Osun indigenes in Lagos coming home for religious celebration.

“It is designed to provide relief to citizens of the state travelling home to celebrate with their loved ones.

“Millions of people including citizens of neighbouring states of Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Kwara, and Ondo, have benefited from the free train programme since it was initiated by the Osun State Government in 2011,” the statement read. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.