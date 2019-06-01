Lagos polytechnic student allegedly commits suicide after quarrel with lover – Police

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
The police in Lagos have confirmed the death of a 34-year old student of Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu Campus, Joseph Mayowa, who allegedly committed suicide after a misunderstanding with his lover.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, said in a statement Friday that the deceased took a poisonous chemical called sniper in his house at the Eyita area, Ikorodu.

Mr Mayowa was a part-time student of the Department of Hospitality Management Technology. He died in the early hours of Friday.

According to Mr Elkana, the police station at Shagamu road, Ikorodu, received an information that Mr Mayowa drank sniper after a misunderstanding with his lover, Bolaji Olokodana

Ms Olokodana, 24, who graduated from LASPOTECH, was with the deceased when he died, the police said.

He was rushed to hospital by his neighbours following an alarm raised by his girlfriend, but eventually died.

“In the statement of his girlfriend, she told police investigators that herself and the deceased dated for nine years,” Mr Elkana said.

“The deceased is fond of beating her. While she was with the deceased in his room, they had a quarrel and he as usual, resorted into physical violence.

“Miss Olokodana ran into the rest room to avoid further beating from the deceased. On her return, she found him gasping for breath with an empty bottle of sniper beside him.”

The corpse of Mr Mayowa has been deposited at the General hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Investigation is still on to determine whether the death is a suicide case or murder, the police said.

