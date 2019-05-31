Sanwo-Olu appoints Chief of Staff, Deputy

Sanwo-Olu taking the oath of office
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday appointed Tayo Ayinde as his Chief of Staff, and Gboyega Soyannwo, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

This is contained in statement issued by Mr Sanwo-Olu’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

Mr Ayinde is an alumnus of Havard Business School, Boston, USA and University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

He is a former security and intelligence personnel. He served as chief security detail to former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, from 1999 to 2007.

Mr Ayinde also served as the Director-General of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Independent Campaign Group between 2018 and 2019.

Mr Soyannwo is a seasoned banker, who worked in various management capacities between 2005 and 2009, heading various strategic units.

Until his appointment, Mr Soyannwo was Managing Consultant at Cranbrook Financial Consulting Services.

According to the statement, the appointments take immediate effect.

(NAN)

