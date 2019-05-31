Ajimobi, ex-deputy, others declare assets

Related News

The State Director of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) Oyo State, Moses Atolagbe, says 90 per cent of political office holders in the last administration in the state have submitted their asset declaration forms.

Mr Atolagbe disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Friday, while speaking on compliance with the CCB regulations.

“The constitution stipulates that declaration of assets should be done on assumption of office every four years and at the end of the tenure of office.

“For those going out, we have a sizable number of political office holders, who made their end of the tenure asset declaration; the former Governor, former Deputy Governor, Secretary to the State Governor, Chief of Staff and some Special Advisers have submitted their asset declaration forms, while others are turning in theirs latest by June 3rd.

“The response to asset declaration for members of the last administration in Oyo State is ninety per cent; a sizable number of them did so before the middle of the month of May.

Mr Atolagbe also explained that the new administration in Oyo State had complied with the regulation of the CCB.

“It is mandatory for them to declare their assets before they begin to perform the functions of their office; the governor and his deputy have done that already.

“If anyone fails to comply with the provisions of the law such a person will be prosecuted; there are measures put in place at CCB.

“It is an organisation that ensures that people do what is right, we watch over the system to ensure that people do what is right and comply.

“Also, we enforce the code to ensure that people obey the do’s and don’ts of public office; we guard against divided loyalty, where personal interest conflict with official responsibility.

“We also watch areas where a public office holder has interest, such as running a private company or awarding contract to himself, all these contravene the law,” Mr Atolagbe said.

He, however, noted that the next line of action was to investigate, to ascertain the veracity of the asset declaration made.

(NAN)