Police arrest armed suspect at Ogun governor’s inauguration

sars police
Armed Nigerian Police Officer

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 31-year-old man, Oluwaseun Fakoyejo, for allegedly being in possession of a gun and ammunition during the inauguration of the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known to journalists on Friday. He said the suspect was arrested at the main bowl of Moshood Abiola Stadium, venue of the inauguration ceremony in Abeokuta.

“The arrest of the suspect followed an intelligence report at the disposal of the Command that some hoodlums are (were) going to be at the stadium purposely to foment trouble which made the Police to be more vigilant during the ceremony,” he said.

The command spokesman said after the departure of the governor and some other dignitaries, the Special Anti-Robbery (SARS) operatives deployed at the venue got information about the hoodlums’ plan to foment trouble.

“The operatives swiftly moved in and succeeded in arresting one of the miscreants while others escaped. Recovered from the arrested one is one locally made single barrel pistol and four live cartridges,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered a thorough investigation.

