Ogun assembly nullifies last minute appointments by ex-Gov. Amosun

Barely two days after the exit of former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, the State House of Assembly has nullified all appointments, employment and financial transactions done at the last minute by the Amosun administration.

The former governor, at the twilight of his administration, made the appointments between February 1 and May 28, which generated controversies.

On Friday, the speaker of the Assembly, Suraju Adekunbi, a known protege of the former governor, set the ball rolling for the reversal, when he announced the appointment of Olusola Sonuga as the new majority leader of the assembly.

Subsequently, the speaker superintended over the passage of a bill titled “Nullification of Irregularities (Amendment) Law, 2019″ at the plenary.

This followed the suspension of the Assembly’s standing orders 45 -48 to allow for the consecutive second and third readings of the bill.

Consequently, after the first reading of the bill on the floor of the Assembly by the Deputy Clerk, Deji Adeyemo and extensive debate by members during its second reading, a motion for the third reading was moved by the new Majority Leader, Olusola Sonuga, seconded by Olawale Alausa.

This was later supported by the whole house through a voice vote.

The Deputy Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, while opening debate on the bill, noted that the bill was an amendment to the one earlier passed by the Assembly at the inception of Amosun-led government ”to reverse all irregularities especially on employment of over 2,000 workers purportedly appointed by the then Gbenga Daniel administration few months to the takeoff of the immediate past Amosun administration.”

Earlier in their separate submissions, members, Akinpelu Aina, Olusola Bankole, Mr Sonuga and Adebowale Ojuri, said ”the last minute appointments, upgrading and employment by the last administration did not follow due process, lacked merit, and was not done in good faith.”

They equally submitted that all financial transactions with any institution done by the administration, not approved through the House of Assembly resolution should not be honored by the current government.

A third reading of the bill was quickly taken, while Speaker Adekunbi directed that a clean copy of the bill be forwarded to the new governor, Dapo Abiodun for his assent.

The Assembly also passed a resolution directing the state government to immediately dissolve all chairmen and members of statutory boards and parastatals having been paid their severance allowances by the immediate past administration.

The lawmakers urged all the chairmen to hand over government property in their custody to the most senior director/public servant in their agency.

The Assembly equally suspended all political functionaries in all Local Government Councils and Local Council Development Councils (LCDAs) in the State.

The Assembly unanimously passed another resolution calling for the reversal and review of the upgrading of traditional rulers including Obas and ‘Baales’ done within the same period ”for holistic assessment by the new administration with a view to promoting peaceful coexistence and entrenching good governance in the state.”