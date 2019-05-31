Gov. Makinde nullifies appointments of 11 permanent secretaries made by Ajimobi

Related News

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Friday announced the reversal of the appointment of 11 permanent secretaries in the state.

Mr Makinde announced the decision at a meeting he had with all permanent secretaries in the state.

The 11 permanent secretaries who were appointed two weeks ago by the immediate past governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi, were subsequently inaugurated on May 15.

The include Oladeinde F.N, Jimoh A.A, Abioye Christiana and Eyitayo Adejoke.

Others are Ajagbe J.O, Adedigba A.A, Adebowale Balogun, Olaleye Iyabo Olayinka, Olanrewaju T.A, Fatoki Yinka and Audu Akeem.

But, the new governor, Mr. Makinde, who was inaugurated on Wednesday, said he reversed the promotion as part of efforts in fulfilling his promise to review all new contracts and appointments made by Mr Ajimobi in the last three weeks of his administration.

Mr Makinde’s media aide, Dotun Oyelade, who confirmed the reversal to PREMIUM TIMES, said the decision was in line with the governor’s electoral promises.

“It is true. Yes it is true and it is in line with his electoral promises,” he said.

“Governor Makinde will be very consistent and finicky with all his campaign promises and this is not an exception.

‘’The governor said that all transactions either contractually or in terms of appointments and promotions that were done especially between Monday March 11 and May 28 would be given closer scrutiny particularly because of the obvious mischief that has been introduced into the whole governance within this period.

‘’So, it’s true that during the campaign period, the governor promised that the people of the state would not have him in the Governor’s Office to embark on distractive traditional probe but the brazen attitude that bothers on attempt to block the success of the current administration has made the governor to decide the latest course of action which is to reverse many of the policies and actions of the Ajimobi administration at the eve of his exit because they were borne out of malice.

“So, just like he made good the promise to cancel the N3, 000 paid by parents on their public secondary school children and open the Governor’s Office flyover for every citizen of Oyo State, in the same manner he is dealing with the issue of the appointment of the permanent secretaries and civil servants.”