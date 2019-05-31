Court remands 50-year-old man for allegedly raping neighbour’s 14-year-old daughter

Court symbol used to illustrate the story

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a 50-year-old man, Sunday Salami, in prison for allegedly raping his neighbour’s 14-year-old daughter.

Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule- Amzat, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons.

Mrs Sule-Amzat ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The defendant, who lives in Bariga area of Lagos, is facing a one-count charge of defilement.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant on May 2, raped the minor in his residence.

He said that the complainant’s parents reported the case to the police and the accused was arrested.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

NAN reports that section 137 prescribed 14 years imprisonment for defilement if found guilty.

The judge adjourned the case until June 3.

(NAN)

