Gov. Sanwo-Olu appoints six new Perm Secs, media aide

Jide Sanwo-Olu (Photo Credit: PageOne)
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved the appointment of six new permanent secretaries in the state public service with effect from June 1.

This is contained in a statement issued by the State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, on Thursday.

He listed the appointed Permanent Secretaries to include Eniayewun Benjamin, Medical Director Lagos Island Maternity; Erinle Olufolami, Principal Apapa Senior High School, Education District IV; and Oludara Okelola, Principal Babs Fafunwa Millenium Senior Grammar School, Education District VI.

Others are Akewusola Adedamola, General Manager, New Town Development Authority; Falugba Yewande, Director, Admin and Human Resource, Ministry of Youth and Social Development; and Osi-Efa Mustapha, Director Admin and Human Resource, Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to the statement, the portfolios of the appointees will be announced later.

The Governor also confirmed the appointment of Gboyega Akosile as his Deputy Chief Press Secretary.

(NAN)

