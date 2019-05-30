Osun Governorship: Adeleke met constitutional requirements for elections, Appeal Court rules

Senator Ademola Adeleke [Photo: TheCable]
The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has set aside a decision of the Federal Capital Territory High Court which nullified the candidacy of Ademola Adeleke as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State.

The court in a judgement on Thursday said the lower court was wrong in its decision to nullify Mr Adeleke’s candidacy “when the evidence before the court proved that Mr Adeleke had met the constitutional requirements” for the election.

According to the Court of Appeal, the testimony of the principal who spoke regarding Mr Adeleke’s certificate proved that he had met the constitutional requirements for the elections.

The appellate court faulted the decision of the FCT High Court which, it said, appeared to have been given without due consideration to the principal’s testimony.

The Court of Appeal also ruled that the FCT High Court had no power to have entertained the matter, since the issues raised related to what transpired in Osun State.

Mr Adeleke had approached the appeal court to challenge the decision of the FCT High Court which nullified his emergence as a candidate for the PDP after ruling that he submitted false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2019 elections.

Mr Adeleke is still challenging the victory of Gboyega Oyetola of the APC in the Osun governorship election.

That matter is currently at the Supreme Court.

Details later…

