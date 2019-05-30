Oyo Govt. still owing us 24 months’ salary arrears – LAUTECH doctors

Related News

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso chapter, says its members are owed 24 months’ salary arrears.

In a statement signed by its President, Ayobami Alabi, and General Secretary, Abubakar Usman, doctors say the arrears are accumulations of percentage salary payment from January 2016 to December 2017.

“We like to state categorically that our members and entire staff of the institution are still being owed in spite paying workers across the state, including tertiary institutions that we were receiving percentage salary together.

“It is painful and disheartening that LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Ogbomoso, has been left out even when salary arrears of other doctors working with the state Hospital Management Board were paid,’’ the statement said.

The association said the hospital runs uninterrupted service delivery since January 2018, based on understanding and maturity, adding that government was taking the industrial harmony for granted.

According to the association, “it is unfair and callous to unjustly leave out LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso in the payment of salary arrears.

“We are confident that individuals and groups frustrating the efforts of payment after due verification and auditing by the state agency saddled with the responsibility will soon be brought to book.’’

It called on traditional rulers, stakeholders and good people of the state to prevail on Oyo State Government to do the needful as soon as possible.

The association also called on the state government to promptly commence the payment of the 24 month outstanding salary arrears of workers in the institution to prevent a breakdown of the peaceful industrial harmony currently enjoyed.

(NAN)