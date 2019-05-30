Makinde sacks all Oyo council chairpersons, boards of agencies

Few hours after his inauguration, Governor Seyi Makinde has sacked all the local government and local council development chairmen in the state.
The Chief of Staff to the governor, Bisi Ilaka, made this known in a statement in Ibadan on Wednesday evening.
The governor directed all local government chairpersons to hand over to their Heads of Local Government Administration (HLA) or the most senior directors in their local government areas and councils.
All boards of parastatals and corporations were also dissolved.
Mr Makinde further placed embargo on all local and state government accounts until further directives.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.