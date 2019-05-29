New Oyo governor appoints controversial politician as chief of staff

Related News

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appointed the Peoples Democratic Party senatorial candidate for the last Oyo South polls, Bisi Ilaka, as his Chief of Staff.

Mr Ilaka’s appointment – Mr Makinde’s first – came just a few hours after the governor’s inauguration on Wednesday.

In September 2018 during the build-up to the state 2019 elections, Mr Ilaka and one of his bodyguards, Temitayo Alamiyo, allegedly caused the death of three persons at the Oranmiyan festival in Oyo town.

They were remanded in Agodi prison by an Iyaganku Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ibadan, the state capital.

Mr Ilaka graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in 1978. He also bagged a Bachelor of Laws Degree with Honours from the University of London, then proceeded to attend the College of Law, Lancaster Gate, London in 1990.

He is a household name in Ibadan politics. Mr Ilaka Joined Senator Rashidi Ladoja at the inception of Accord Party just three months before the 2011 election and contested as senator to represent Oyo Central Senatorial District where he emerged the first runner up, an election which was won by ACN candidate.