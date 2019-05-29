Oyo: Makinde, Olaniyan take oath of office

Related News

Seyi Makinde and Rauf Olaniyan have been sworn in as the Governor and Deputy Governor of the state, respectively.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke-Ado in Ibadan.

The Chief Judge of the state, Munta Abimbola, administered the oaths.

Mr Makinde, flanked by his wife, Omini, and their children, took the oath of office at 12.17 p.m, while Mr Olaniyan took his earlier at 11.57 a.m.

At the ceremony were former governors of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose; Osun, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; and Oyo, Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Others are the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; Ayo Adebanjo; Biodun Olujimi; and Hosea Agboola.

The list also includes Bolaji Ayorinde, Jumoke Akinjide, and Micheal Koleoso among others.

After his swearing in, Mr Makinde inspected a guard of honour mounted by police personnel.

Mr Makinde won the March 9 gubernatorial election in the state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).