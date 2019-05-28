Amosun bows out of office

Related News

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Tuesday bowed out of office, a day to the official end of his eight years tenure.

Mr Amosun said he would be leaving for Saudi Arabia to spend some days in expressing appreciation to God for seeing him through.

He drove out in a motorcade in the company of his wife, and deputy governor, Yetunde Onanuga.

The former governor said he came, he saw and he conquered. He said God had used him as a tool to transform the state.

“Firstly, all glory and adoration to almighty God because it is God that does things. He just uses us as tools in the way he wishes. So I want to thank God primarily and the good people of Ogun State,” Mr Amosun said.

“My joy knows no bound because I am not the first Governor of Ogun State and you people (journalists) know Ogun State more than I do because we are like soldiers and they will say; soldier comes soldiers go, barracks remain. Clearly, you (journalists) have seen even the military amongst others.”

Mr Amosun had earlier ordered his Secretary to the State Government, Adeoluwa Taiwo, to formally hand over to the incoming administration.

On Tuesday, he said he was leaving the state better than he met it.

“We came, we saw and to a reasonable extent, we have conquered. We are leaving Ogun State better than we met it. Some cannot even stay and someone says I am running away. Yes, but I will be running to Mecca to say thank you to God and I will be away for like 14 days because I will be coming for Sallah.

“I have told God that if He would do this for me, I will come and say thank you. And I am going to thank Him (God) for what I will describe as unseen fingers, uncommon glory and favour.

“Immediately we came, we knew what we wanted to do and that certain things must be put in place such as infrastructures and we did that. I have done my bit and I have moved on. And of course, I have a new assignment which I will do better than I have done in government.

“I am off and once you have done your bit, leave so that people can decide what is best for them. We have done our best and I am at peace with my creator,” the former governor said.

Mr Amosun is feuding with the incoming governor, Dapo Abiodun. He had opposed the nomination of the governor-elect by their All Progressives Congress (APC) and later got his preferred candidate, Akintunde Akinlade, to run for governor as the candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM).

Mr Akinlade is currently pursuing a petition at the election tribunal against the victory of Mr Abiodun at the poll.

Mr Amosun’s actions on Tuesday indicate he will not be present to formally hand over to Mr Abiodun.