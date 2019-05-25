Supreme Court Verdict: Fayemi reaches out to Olusola

Related News

Sequel to his victory at the Supreme Court on Friday, the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has reached out to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kolapo Olusola.

The governor said Mr Olusola should abandon partisanship and join him in the task of improving the lots of Ekiti citizens.

The apex court on Friday dismissed Mr Olusola’s appeal and declared Mr Fayemi as the winner of the July 14, 2018 governorship poll.

The victory resulted in widespread jubilation in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, particularly among loyalists of the All Progressives Congress.

Mr Olusola had approached the Election Petition Tribunal, claiming that the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) rigged the poll in Fayemi’s favour.

He however lost at both the tribunal and the appeal court before proceeding on appeal to the apex court.

Mr Fayemi, while reacting to the verdict, said Mr Olusola is an accomplished Ekiti person going by what he had “read and heard about him” and that he was ready to work with him to move Ekiti higher.

“Prof Olusola Eleka is an illustrious Ekiti person. Though, I am not close to him, but with what I have heard and read about him, he is an accomplished Ekiti man,” said Mr Fayemi.

“He had served this state as a Deputy Governor and having pursued his case to the supreme court, he should forget about party. He should come to Ekiti party, that is where we all belong, so that we can serve our people better and in a more beneficial way.”

Mr Fayemi also described his appointment as Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum, as well as the court’s decision as signals of good things to come for Ekiti and the southwest.

“I have to give glory to God for finally bearing testimony to the fact that the election that brought me into office was credible and that the primary of my party was the best ever conducted by any party in the history of our nation,” he said.

“It also bears testimony to the fact that the so called white papers which indicted me was meant for nowhere but a trash can.

“The supreme court said the foundation trial courts did a yeoman’s job by saying the election in Ekiti was substantially compliant with the provisions of the law.

“Let me thank the supreme court for putting a finality to this endless litigation because distraction is bound to happen when you have endless cases in court.”

On his election as NGF chairman, Mr Fayemi said, “It was Ekiti that elected me governor, but being a NGF chairman won’t make me to withdraw from serving Ekiti.

“You can say Ekiti is in the eye of the storm, because I was elected NGF chairman to serve the nation, but there is no way I won’t defend my people in whatever that is coming to states. It is not unlikely that I will argue for Ekiti when things like this happens.

“The NGF is a national role, I am just a first among equals.”