Ekiti: Despite Supreme Court verdict, PDP governorship candidate insists poll was rigged

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State, Kolapo Olusola, has insisted that the election was rigged.

This was despite the Supreme Court’s decision affirming the election of Governor Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

The Ekiti State Election Tribunal and the Appeal Court had agreed with the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) that Mr Fayemi won the highest number of valid votes and so was validly elected.

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the governor’s victory, putting an end to the legal battle for the governorship seat.

Mr Olusola, in a statement on the Supreme Court’s decision, congratulated Mr Fayemi on his victory but insisted that it was stolen.

While thanking Ekiti people for standing by him all through the court cases, Mr Olusola said his consolation was that “the people of Ekiti, as well as Mr Fayemi and the APC, knew I was robbed and God being God, the true story shall be told someday by those who orchestrated the theft.”

He, however, implored Mr Fayemi to exhibit the true patriotic attitude Ekiti people are known for, by “focusing on governance in the true sense of it without bitterness”

Mr Olusola, who is a former deputy governor of the state, called on PDP members in the state to put the pain of the electoral loss behind them and unite to move the party forward.

“The least expectations of Ekiti people from Fayemi and APC now is that they should reduce the people’s pains by governing well so the people do not suffer double loss having now lost their mandate freely given,” he said.

“I urge Ekiti people to maintain peace and keep hope alive, adding that everyone, including himself, will cooperate to move Ekiti forward as the state is greater than any individual.

“I am committed to Ekiti, I am going nowhere but will work side-by-side with my people until Ekiti is delivered from clutches of mindless and heartless vampires and election riggers.

“I call to all true lovers of Ekiti that time for a broad coalition to free Ekiti from those mortgaging its interests and destinies to outside forces has come. I am prepared to play my part and together we shall win. Awolowo once said, “after darkness comes glorious dawn.”

The former deputy governor was also full of praises for his boss, the former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose and as well as all members and leaders of the PDP at the state, zonal and national levels.

“Although we lost at the Supreme Court, this has not diminished our confidence in the judiciary as the last hope of the ordinary citizens out there,” he said.

“Again I urge the good people of Ekiti to remain committed to the development of the state and trust in God for better days ahead.

“I congratulate Governor Kayode Fayemi over his election as chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum and I wish him success.”