Kidnappers free Osun chief after collecting N1.5 million ransom

Police combing the bush for kidnap victims

The head of hunters in Ibokun, Obokun Local Government of Osun State, Amusa Dunsin, and one other, Tayo George, who were kidnapped on Monday have been released.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt from one of the chiefs in Obokun that they were released after their abductors collected N1.5 million as ransom.

The source said the money was contributed by residents of Otan Ile, Esa Odo, Imesi Ile, Ibokun, and Esa Oke in Osun.

“They dropped them in one forest at Esa-Oke after they got paid”, the source said.

Also, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a member of Osun State Assembly representing Obokun State Constituency, confirmed the victims’ release.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Folashade Odoro, told our correspondent that she was in a meeting.

Ms Odoro promised to get back to our correspondent later in the day.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how abductors received N1.8 million to free two Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) they seized in the same state.

