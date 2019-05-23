Kidnappers free three travellers in Ondo

Map of Nigeria showing Ondo State
Map of Nigeria showing Ondo State

Three travellers abducted last Friday in Akoko Northeast local government of Ondo State have been released by their kidnappers.

Gbalaja Mayowa and Arifayan Ayolekan were kidnapped while traveling to Ikare Akoko for a wedding in a Toyota Corolla car.

Ibrahim Lawal, another victim and a staff of Dangote group, was reportedly coming from Ibese in Ogun state to Obajana in Ekiti when he was kidnapped.

The kidnappers demanded N2 million ransom for the release of Messrs Mayowa and Ayolekan while N30 million was demanded for the release of Mr Lawal.

PREMIUM TIMES could not confirm the amount paid for the release of the victims.

The spokesman of the community where the kidnap occurred, Ibrahim Kilani, confirmed the release of the trio.

Also, the state’s police spokesperson, Femi Joseph, confirmed the release of the victims. He said investigations are ongoing to reveal and arrest the perpetrators.

PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday reported how two kidnapped officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps regained freedom in Osun. About N1.8 million was reportedly paid for their freedom.

Also, one of three Kidnapped in Ekiti last weekend, Ayo Oladele, was also released after the kidnappers reportedly got N5 million ransom.

Kidnapping for ransom is rampant in many parts of Nigeria. Some persons have blamed the insecurity on the high rate of unemployment.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.