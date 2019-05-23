Kidnappers free three travellers in Ondo

Related News

Three travellers abducted last Friday in Akoko Northeast local government of Ondo State have been released by their kidnappers.

Gbalaja Mayowa and Arifayan Ayolekan were kidnapped while traveling to Ikare Akoko for a wedding in a Toyota Corolla car.

Ibrahim Lawal, another victim and a staff of Dangote group, was reportedly coming from Ibese in Ogun state to Obajana in Ekiti when he was kidnapped.

The kidnappers demanded N2 million ransom for the release of Messrs Mayowa and Ayolekan while N30 million was demanded for the release of Mr Lawal.

PREMIUM TIMES could not confirm the amount paid for the release of the victims.

The spokesman of the community where the kidnap occurred, Ibrahim Kilani, confirmed the release of the trio.

Also, the state’s police spokesperson, Femi Joseph, confirmed the release of the victims. He said investigations are ongoing to reveal and arrest the perpetrators.

PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday reported how two kidnapped officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps regained freedom in Osun. About N1.8 million was reportedly paid for their freedom.

Also, one of three Kidnapped in Ekiti last weekend, Ayo Oladele, was also released after the kidnappers reportedly got N5 million ransom.

Kidnapping for ransom is rampant in many parts of Nigeria. Some persons have blamed the insecurity on the high rate of unemployment.