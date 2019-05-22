One of three kidnapped in Ekiti freed

Police Officers
Police Officers

One of the three persons kidnapped in Ekiti State last weekend has been released, the police have confirmed.

Ayo Oladele, the Secretary of the Alumni Association of Christ School in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, was freed on Tuesday night.

Two other individuals reported to be twins, Kehinde and Taiwo Olowoafara, who were also kidnapped in the same state are yet to regain freedom.

An alumnus of Christ School, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES, said Mr Oladele was released after N5 million ransom was paid.

“He was released on Tuesday night after N5 million was paid to them,” he told our correspondent.

It should be recalled that the kidnappers earlier demanded N10 million.

The Ekiti State Police spokesperson, Caleb Ikechuckwu, confirmed that Mr Oladele had been freed. He did not comment on the payment of ransom.

“He has been released by the kidnappers. We are also working hard to curb incessant attack in the state,” he said.

The kidnappers of the twins are demanding N6 million each for their release.

