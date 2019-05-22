One week to end of tenure, Ajimobi appoints new Head of Service

Abiola Ajimobi
Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi [Photo: Today.ng]

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has appointed Ololade Agboola, as the new Head of Service (HOS).

The governor announced this appointment at the State Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday in Ibadan, the state capital.

Mrs Agboola, a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, would replace Hannah Ogunesan, who resigned from the state civil service.

The new HOS, who hails from Ibadan, is the wife of a former Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Hosea Agboola, popularly known as ‘Halleluyah’.

Mrs Agboola would be the fourth HOS to work with Mr Ajimobi and the third to be appointed by him.

Among those who have worked with the outgoing governor before the new appointment were Tajudeen Aremu and Soji Eniade.

(NAN)

