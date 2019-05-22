FRSC closes parts of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
FILE: Lagos-Ibadan Expressway under construction

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced the temporary closure of only the Ibadan-bound carriageway of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway from Magboro to Kara and Ibafo.

Clement Oladele, FRSC Commander in Ogun, made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Mr Oladele said the closure took effect on Wednesday, noting that the road would be reopened on Friday to enable the contracting firm, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, lay asphalt on that section of the road.

“This is to inform the motoring public that Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, currently rehabilitating the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, will be temporarily closing only the Ibadan bound carriageway from Magboro to Kara and Ibafo.

“Is scheduled to commence from Wednesday, May 22, 2019, and reopened on Friday, May 24, 2019.

“The temporary closure is to lay a section of 400m of wearing asphaltic surface on the affected section of the corridor.

“The closure will not affect traffic inbound Lagos around the affected road but will narrow the carriageway which is expected to build up traffic around the mentioned sections,’’ he said.

The sector commander advised motorists to note the occurrence and plan their trips, saying that those using the corridor within the period should obey all traffic rules and regulations.

Mr Oladele urged motorists to refrain from driving against traffic, saying that violators were liable to be apprehended for dangerous driving, which attracts a fine of N50, 000 and the impounding of the erring vehicle.

“The FRSC is working with sister traffic agencies to maintain visibility to ease the traffic discomfort the temporary closure of that section of the corridor will cause,’’ he said.

(NAN)

