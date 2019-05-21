Two LAUTECH students killed in car crash

The accident scene
Two students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso on Tuesday lost their lives in a road accident in Ogbomoso.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that five students were involved in the accident along Aroje Road, opposite Bovas Petroleum station, Ogbomoso.

The victims were 400-level students. They were reported to have died on the spot of the accident.

The injured were receiving treatments at an undisclosed hospital as at the time of filing this report Tuesday afternoon.

The institution, while confirming the death of the students, described it as devastating.

The Vice-Chancellor, Michael Ologunde, prayed to God to give the entire university community the fortitude to bear the loss.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Ologunde said that he was personally involved in the rescuing efforts at the accident scene.

“Professor Ologunde, who was personally involved in efforts at recovering the remains of the dead students, prayed that the Lord repose their souls and grant their parents and the entire University community the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement by the university said.

“He has also directed that the university ambulance be deployed to the scene to convey their remains, ordering functionaries to abandon whatever other duties to ensure that the corpses are recovered for necessary steps ahead of their burial.”

