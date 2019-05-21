JUST IN: Hours after FRSC officials kidnap, two villagers abducted

Related News

Barely 24 hours after two officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were kidnapped in Osun State, two villagers have been abducted in the southwest state.

The victims are the head of hunters in Ibokun town, Amusa Dunsin, and a woman identified as Tayo.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered the incident occurred on Monday evening in Obokun Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent learnt that the victims were ambushed and abducted by unidentified gunmen while travelling between Esa Odo and Ilare.

When contacted, the state’s police spokesperson, Folashade Odoro, confirmed the kidnap to PREMIUM TIMES.

She told our correspondent that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area informed her about the incident.

Two FRSC officials were kidnapped in Iwaraja, Oriade local government area of the state, on Monday.

The kidnappers demanded a N1 million ransom on Tuesday morning.