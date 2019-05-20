Appeal Court acquits school proprietress of child trafficking charges

Related News

The Ibadan Division of the Court of Appeal has discharged and acquitted the proprietress of Sunshine Group of Schools, Olayinka Taiwo, of child trafficking charges.

The appellate court nullified the decision of a federal high court in Ibadan which convicted Mrs Taiwo in February 2017, after she was arraigned by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

NAPTIP accused Mrs Taiwo of conspiring with one Oyediran Oladapo (who is still at large) to fraudulently procure the entry of Olusola Oyediran into the United Kingdom “with intent to obtain financial benefit.”

The agency said she fraudulently procured Ms Oyediran’s entry to the UK “in which she is not a national and permanent resident in order to obtain financial benefit.”

The alleged offence, the prosecution claimed, contravened sections 26 (2) and 27 (a) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015.

The federal high court, on December 10, 2018, found Mrs Taiwo guilty on both counts and sentenced her to five years imprisonment on each count.

Dissatisfied, Mrs Taiwo, through her lawyer, Olaniyi George, appealed the decision of the lower court.

In a unanimous judgment delivered on May 13, Folasade Ojo, the lead judge, nullified her conviction.

Other judges on the panel were Abubakar Talba and Nonyerem Okoronkwo.

The Court of Appeal held that the prosecution did not prove the ingredients of the offence of child trafficking.

Setting aside the lower court’s judgment, the appellate court said the court erroneously relied on circumstantial evidence to convict the accused.

They held that there was no evidence before the lower court to conclude that Mrs Taiwo committed the offence and benefitted financially from child trafficking.

“I have gone through the entire gamut of the record and cannot find any evidence from which to draw any inference that the appellant agreed with Jelili to procure Abike’s entry into the UK with the intent to derive financial benefit,” Mrs Ojo stated in the lead judgment.

“The essential ingredient of the offence of conspiracy has not been proved against the appellant. I find the lower court to be in error when it convicted the appellant on both counts of the charge.

“The prosecution failed to establish the ingredients of the offences for which the appellant was charged.

“Accordingly, I find merit in this appeal and it is hereby allowed. The judgment of the lower court delivered on 10th December 2018 is hereby set aside.

“I enter a verdict of not guilty in favour of the appellant. She is discharged and acquitted on both counts of the charge.”

Concurring with the lead judgment, Mr Talba added: “I agree with the conclusion that the findings of the lower court that the appellant benefited financially is not supported by evidence on record.

“There is equally no evidence on record to draw any inference that the appellant agreed with Jelili to procure Abike’s entry into the UK with the intent to derive financial benefit.

“The prosecution has failed to establish the ingredients of the offences for which the appellant was charged. I also find merit in this appeal and it is hereby allowed. I abide by the consequential orders in the lead judgment.”

Justice Okoronkwo also added: “The trial judge acted on her own conjecture and not evidence. The lead judgment in this appeal by my Lord Folasade Ojo has demonstrated the futility of such conjecture.

“The stream of criminal law must be kept pure and devoid of all subjectivity. Judges must look beyond the parties in cases before them.

“I agree with the lead judgment. I also discharge and acquit the appellant.”