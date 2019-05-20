Akeredolu bemoans corruption in judiciary

Rotimi Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has blamed the corruption in the judiciary in recent times on the challenges arising from the incursion of strange elements into the nation’s legal system.

Mr Akeredolu said this on Monday during the swearing-in ceremony of four judges of the state High Court in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four judges are Bamidele Olupitan, Olajide Abe, Ademola Enikuomehin and Tope Adedipe.

The governor said it was sad to note that even judicial officers at the appellate courts were not immune from the malady of corruption.

“The average citizen must be able to perceive the intervention of the Bench as credible regardless of the outcome. Litigants must leave, believing that justice has been done.

“A judge must be a shining light to the society since his conduct and behaviour reflect the public image of the judiciary.

“The future of the judiciary and indeed the nation depends, to a large extent, on how our judges perform their duties, effectively,” he said.

According to the governor, since judges decide the fates of the citizens, there is a need for them to be decent, professionally disciplined and incorruptible to achieve a better society.

Earlier, Olutoyin Akeredolu, the Chief Judge of the state, commended the governor and the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, for their positive interest in the affairs of the judiciary.

Mrs Akeredolu equally lauded the governor for his commitment to the implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary and urged the new judges to brace up for the task ahead.

She further solicited for more support from the state government, especially in the appointment of more judges, magistrates, personnel of the Customary Court and other staff to fill the yawning gap.

Responding on behalf of others, Mr Olupitan expressed gratitude to the state government for the opportunity to serve and promised to influence the judiciary positively.

He assured the governor that the new judges would justify the confidence reposed in them, noting that they were conscious of the onerous task ahead of them.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.