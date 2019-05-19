Dead baby ‘missing’ from mortuary

A Mortuary used to illustrate the story
Ondo Specialist Hospital, Akure, when a family discovered that its dead infant deposited at the morgue was no longer available for collection.

The mortuary attendants will be questioned by the police in the state to unravel the mystery surrounding the missing body, an official said.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the baby died along with its mother during delivery at the Police Hospital in Akure. The bodies of the mother and the infant were brought to the mortuary on Wednesday.

It was learnt that when the family arrived at the morgue to retrieve the bodies on Saturday, only the body of the woman was provided by the mortuary officials.

“When the family of the deceased got to the hospital mortuary to collect the remains of the dead, they only saw the body of the mother and the placenta but they could not find the baby,” said an eyewitness, who asked not to be named. “The mortuary attendants could not explain how it happened.”

He said that the family members of the deceased created a scene at the hospital premises following the incident.

They consequently reported the matter at the police station.

The Ondo police spokesperson, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident. He said the hospital officials would be invited for questioning.

“We have not made any arrest for now but we have commenced investigation into the matter. We will invite the workers of the hospital, especially those working in the mortuary section,” Mr Joseph said.

In a reaction, the state Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, said the matter had been handed over to the police for investigation.

“We have handed the mortuary attendants to the police to do the investigation. We will be waiting for their investigation,” he said.

