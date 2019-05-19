Man arrested for allegedly attempting to dupe police commissioner

Herbalist arrested for duping a police commissioner

The police in Ogun have arrested a 52-year-old man, Tayo Ogunmola, for allegedly attempting to dupe the police commissioner in the state, Bashir Makama.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Sunday briefed journalists in Abeokuta on the development.

He said the arrest of the suspect followed a phone call he made to the commissioner, saying he was an old herbalist and had mistakenly sent a recharge card pin to the telephone number of the police chief.

He, therefore, asked Mr Makama to send the pin back to him.

Mr Oyeyemi said the commissioner was familiar with the antics of the fraudsters and decided to play along with him. He said the police chief at the same time sent men of Intelligence Response Team to technically track and apprehend the suspect.

“At a stage, the suspect, who was not aware that he was being trailed, was presenting himself to the CP as a Deputy Inspector-General of Police who is ready to assist the CP only if he can part with a certain amount of money, not knowing that the person he has been discussing with is a serving Commissioner of Police.”

Mr Oyeyemi said luck ran out on the suspect as he was traced to his hideout in Araromi Phase 2 in Ilogbo area of Ota, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, where he was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, he confessed to being a fraudster who had defrauded many unsuspecting members of the public of money running into millions of naira, out of which he built the house he was living in “, Mr Oyeyemi said.

Meanwhile, the state police chief has ordered the monitoring team to properly investigate the suspect with the view of arresting his other accomplices and arraigning them in court.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.