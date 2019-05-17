Oyo, Ogun, Lagos plan Joint Development Commission

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Heyden Petroleum, Dapo Abiodun.
The Ogun State Governor-Elect, Dapo Abiodun, says an Oyo, Ogun and Lagos Joint Development Commission (JDC) is in the offing, toward fostering strong economic relationship among the states.

Mr Abiodun told journalists of the plan on Friday in Ibadan where he came to pay a courtesy call on Governor Abiola Ajimobi in his office.

The Ogun governor-elect said the states shared so many things in common, which ought to be fully harnessed for economic emancipation.

“What we want to do in the coming dispensation is to set up a Joint Development Commission between Oyo, Ogun and Lagos. In these states, we share so many things in common.

“We want to make sure that our economic development is in sync whether in the area of security, physical planning, revenue and physical infrastructure,” he said.

Mr Abiodun described the Lagos-Sagamu-Ibadan expressway as an important route which cut across the three states, adding it was a route that could raise the economic status of the region.

“The economy of Nigeria is also intertwined with this important Lagos-Sagamu-Ibadan express way,” he said.

Mr Abiodun said the three incoming governors, on assumption of office, would sit together and have a working relationship toward the development of the states.

The Lagos State governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was also being expected in Ibadan.

(NAN)

