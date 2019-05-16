Bullion van kills aide of slain Oyo lawmaker, Temitope Olatoye

Wale Azeez, a personal assistant to a former member of the House of Representatives, Temitope Olatoye, is dead.

Mr Olatoye, popularly called Sugar, represented Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency of Oyo State until he was shot dead in Lalupon area of Ibadan on March 9 during the governorship election.

His remains were buried in Ibadan on May 3.

Our correspondent, however, gathered that his aide since 2011, Mr Azeez, was hit by a bullion van a week after Mr Olatoye’s burial.

The driver of the bullion van was allegedly driving against traffic on a ‘one way’ road in Iwo Road area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Wednesday last week when his vehicle knocked Mr Azeez down.

The victim was said to have been rushed to the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan.

The driver was later detained at the Testing Ground Police Station, Iwo Road, Ibadan.

Mr Azeez, however, died on Monday, six days after the accident.

The 47-year old started working for Mr Olatoye as a legislative aide in 2011 when the slain politician was elected to represent Lagelu State Constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly.

Police spokesperson in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said he was not aware of the incident.

“I am not aware. I will find out. I am very busy now,” he said when asked to speak on the incident.

