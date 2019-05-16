EFCC arrests Kwara lawmaker-elect over alleged property fraud

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Ilorin has arrested a lawmaker-elect of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Abdulgafar Ayinla, over an alleged landed property scam of N26 million.

The commission’s spokesperson, Tony Orilade, in a statement said the elected lawmaker was involved in property scam, forgery, and obtaining money under false pretence. He said the suspect had confessed committing the crime.

Mr Ayinla, who is a legal practitioner, is expected to be sworn-in on May 29, 2019 “in his confessional statement to the commission” disclosed that he used the money to finance his political campaigns.

The petitioner, who resides in the United States of America, stated said the suspect was introduced to her by her late aunt as capable of helping her purchase some properties in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

According to her, “The lawmaker-elect sold to me another two plots of land with four bedroom bungalow at window level at Agric area of Ilorin. I paid N8.2 million commission of which Ayinla informed me that the seller had received his money but he never refunded the money to me.”

The suspect reportedly disclosed that he diverted the money to his personal use and promised to pay back when he receives his ‘wardrobe allowance’ from the Kwara State House of Assembly.

The commission said the suspect would soon be charged to court.