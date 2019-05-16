EFCC arrests Kwara lawmaker-elect over alleged property fraud

Kwara lawmaker-elect arrested over alleged property fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Ilorin has arrested a lawmaker-elect of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Abdulgafar Ayinla, over an alleged landed property scam of N26 million.

The commission’s spokesperson, Tony Orilade, in a statement said the elected lawmaker was involved in property scam, forgery, and obtaining money under false pretence. He said the suspect had confessed committing the crime.

Mr Ayinla, who is a legal practitioner, is expected to be sworn-in on May 29, 2019 “in his confessional statement to the commission” disclosed that he used the money to finance his political campaigns.

The petitioner, who resides in the United States of America, stated said the suspect was introduced to her by her late aunt as capable of helping her purchase some properties in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

According to her, “The lawmaker-elect sold to me another two plots of land with four bedroom bungalow at window level at Agric area of Ilorin. I paid N8.2 million commission of which Ayinla informed me that the seller had received his money but he never refunded the money to me.”

The suspect reportedly disclosed that he diverted the money to his personal use and promised to pay back when he receives his ‘wardrobe allowance’ from the Kwara State House of Assembly.

The commission said the suspect would soon be charged to court.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.